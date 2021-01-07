News / Metro

New online channels make business registration in city a cinch

Applicants based outside Shanghai can now register new businesses online, including domestic- and foreign-funded enterprises, individual companies and farmers' cooperatives.
Ti Gong

A cross-province service window in Songjiang District

Hu Min / SHINE

Wang Hua in Changzhou shows his e-seal via WeChat video. 

Cross-province services are now available on 13 affairs related to business registration, Shanghai's market watchdog announced on Thursday. 

Applicants based outside Shanghai no longer need to visit the city if they want to register new businesses, including domestic- and foreign-funded enterprises, individual companies and farmers' cooperatives, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said. 

Alteration and cancellation of businesses and re-application of lost business licenses are also among the 13 affairs. 

Applications are processed through online channels established by the administration. Some registrations are completely paperless by way of e-signatures and files, with the rest processed via delivery services.

Applicants can access the e-versions of business licenses on their phones after their applications are approved, and authorities deliver paper versions if requested. 

Electronic seals will also be issued online. 

The e-versions of licenses and seals have the same legal power as paper versions.

"The new practice makes doing business more convenient and creates a better business environment," said Kang Yan, deputy director of the administration's registration department. 

Wang Hua, who lives in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, wanted to establish a trade company in Songjiang District. He applied on January 4 and received his license one day later. The entire process was conducted online. 

"It saved transportation expenses and prevented the risks of traveling during the pandemic," said Wang. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Follow Us

