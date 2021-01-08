Road crews go to war against icy streets

Road transportation authorities said on Friday that more than 5,600 road maintenance workers were dispatched around the city from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday morning.

Ti Gong

The city’s road maintenance crews and police have gone all out to ensure public safety during the coldest day in recent memory.



Road transportation authorities said on Friday that more than 5,600 road maintenance workers were dispatched around the city from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday morning.

About 48 tons of industrial salt and more than 6,000 straw and linen bags were used to de-ice highways and surface streets.



Despite their efforts, more than 100 traffic accidents around the city have been reported. Early Friday morning, lower speed limits were implemented on some expressways in the area.

In the Pudong New Area, a large section of Jinxiu Road E. was coated with ice on Thursday night due to water pouring out of manholes — causing several traffic accidents — but road crews quickly remedied the situation.