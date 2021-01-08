News / Metro

Increasing the flow of tourists between Shanghai and Zhanjiang

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
The city of Zhanjiang in southern Guangdong Province has stepped up its culture and tourism ties to Shanghai with signed agreements and promotions via online channels.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
Increasing the flow of tourists between Shanghai and Zhanjiang
Ti Gong

The beautiful landscape of Zhanjiang

Increasing the flow of tourists between Shanghai and Zhanjiang
Ti Gong

A waterfront view of Zhanjiang

The city of Zhanjiang in southern Guangdong Province has stepped up its culture and tourism ties to Shanghai with signed agreements and promotions via online channels. 

Webcasts of the city's tropical beach resort scenery were broadcast at an event in Changning District on Thursday. 

Zhanjiang culture and tourism authorities are partnering with Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com to enhance big data tourism services and improve culture and tourism product development, service quality, promotion and market management.

Travel agencies in Zhanjiang signed a number of agreements with Shanghai counterparts to increase the flow of tourists between the two cities.

Additionally, Shanghai officials shared their insights about developing tourism with the Zhanjiang contingent.

Zhanjiang is a renowned winter tourism destination with more than 140 islands and an array of beautiful beaches. The movie "Operation Red Sea" and television series "The Bad Kids" were filmed there.

Increasing the flow of tourists between Shanghai and Zhanjiang
Ti Gong

An amusement park in Zhanjiang at night

Increasing the flow of tourists between Shanghai and Zhanjiang
Ti Gong

A pristine waterway in Zhanjiang


Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     