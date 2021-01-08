News / Metro

Bilingual nucleic acid test reports available

Shanghai Health Commission officials say the format for bilingual nucleic acid reports has been distributed among local facilities authorized for testing.
Ti Gong

An expatriate receives a bilingual nucleic acid test report at Jiahui International Hospital on Friday.

Bilingual nucleic acid test reports are starting to become available in local medical facilities and all independent clinical laboratories offering the test. So far, 125 hospitals, neighborhood health centers and independent laboratories have the nucleic acid test capability with a daily capacity of 621,000 samples.

Officials from Shanghai Health Commission said format for bilingual nucleic acid report has been distributed among local facilities and people can ask about a bilingual report while applying for a test.

Different hospitals have different approaches.

At Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Hospital, a bilingual report is given to each test recipient, while in Renji Hospital, people should register in its international clinic for a nucleic acid test and receive a bilingual report, officials said on Friday.

SHINE

A bilingual nucleic acid test report from Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital

Test recipients can reserve a nucleic acid test through hospitals’ apps, WeChat accounts and on site. Most hospitals’ apps and WeChat accounts are only in Chinese.

Jiahui International Hospital, the first international hospital in Shanghai approved to offer nucleic acid tests, said people can register on its bilingual WeChat mini program and reserve a test. The hospital offers a bilingual version of the report for each test recipient.

Jiahui officials said about 28 percent of nucleic acid test recipients in the hospital last month were expatriates.

