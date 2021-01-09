7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported seven new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 5.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 6.

The third patient is a North Macedonian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 6.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Spain, and the fifth patient, a Chinese studying in Spain, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 6.

The sixth patient, a Chinese working in India, and the seventh patient, a Mexican, arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 7 on the same flight after transferring via Germany.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 220 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,209 imported cases, 1,104 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.