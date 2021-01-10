4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Swiss. Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged upon recovery, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Swiss who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Benin who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 5.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 55 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,213 imported cases, 1,107 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.