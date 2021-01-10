Drones light up night sky over Bund celebrating Police Festival

The first Chinese People's Police Day was celebrated in Shanghai on Sunday, January 10, promoting the police call number 110.

Drones spell out celebrations for the first China's Festival of the Police on the Bund on Sunday evening. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Police hold a flag raising ceremony at Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Sunday morning with over 400 police officers renewing their vows. Ti Gong

Police helicopters display China's national flag and the police flag on the Bund on Sunday morning. Ti Gong

The first Chinese People's Police Day was celebrated in Shanghai on Sunday, January 10, promoting the police call number 110.

More than 400 police officers were present at a flag-raising ceremony held at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, and renewed the vows they took when they became officers.

The flag of the Chinese police was raised.

Also in the morning, police helicopters displaying the police flag and China’s national flag flew over the Bund. Police patrol boats on the Huangpu River shone their lights.

In the evening, 1,100 drones created patterns in the night sky on the Bund of police emblems.

In the afternoon, a new police call center was unveiled, making Shanghai the first city to have two police call centers, while 110 call takers who have been working for up to or over 10 and 20 years were honored for their contribution.

There are about 60,000 police officers and police assistants in Shanghai, a city of 24 million residents.

Shanghai has one of the lowest ratios of police officers against the number of residents, but is widely acknowledged to be one of the safest cities in China and in the world.