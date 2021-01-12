Trees get annual trim to benefit the public

The annual winter trimming of sidewalk trees in Songjiang District started in mid-December and will last until March.

The annual winter trimming of sidewalk trees in Songjiang District started in mid-December and will last until March.

Sidewalk trees help to replenish oxygen, clean the air, beautify the environment and noisy reduction. But starting in April every year, the catkins generated by poplars, willows and sycamore trees fly into the air and can cause people some discomfort.

In Songjiang, the majority of sidewalk trees are sycamores. In mid-spring, their tree nuts will explode and the condition of flying catkins will last for more than a month.

Winter trimming to reduce the number of sycamore nuts is a major way to reduce the flying catkins in spring.

“While cutting off sycamore nuts, we also pay attention to trimming branches that tend to grow in the direction of lamps, overhead lines and other public facilities. Branches that are blocking sunshine from residential houses will also be cut off,” said Xu Tao of the Shanghai Kaisheng Garden Engineering Co.

Besides winter trimming, pests and diseases winter prevention work is also being carried out at the same time.