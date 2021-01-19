News / Metro

On the road again to support battle against virus

The city's first doctor to travel to Wuhan last year to support the fight against COVID-19 is heading to Jilin Province on Tuesday for the same mission.
The city’s first doctor to travel to Wuhan last year to support the fight against COVID-19 is heading to Jilin Province on Tuesday as a member of the national coronavirus patient treatment team.

Dr Zhong Ming from Zhongshan Hospital left Shanghai for Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus at the time, on January 23 last year. He accepted the mission to support Jilin Province at almost the exact same time this year.

“I will take my coronavirus treatment experiences in Wuhan and Shanghai to Jilin,” said Zhong, who received the second COVID-19 inoculation on Tuesday before leaving Shanghai.

Last year, Zhong traveled to Jinyintan Hospital, a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment in Wuhan, and returned to Shanghai after spending 75 days there. He then served on the COVID-19 front line in Shanghai Public Health Center, a designated hospital for coronavirus patients in the city.

Ti Gong

Dr Zhong Ming gets the second COVID-19 inoculation on Tuesday before leaving Shanghai for Jilin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
