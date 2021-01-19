News / Metro

Mixed reviews for local tourist attractions' digital services

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
The council conducted an investigation at 50 cultural venues and scenic spots across the city regarding their digital services.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0

The Shanghai Consumer Council on Tuesday criticized the Shanghai Railway Museum in Jing'an District for having the worst "intelligent" services for tourists out of 50 cultural and tourist attractions in the city.

The council conducted an investigation at 50 cultural venues and scenic spots across the city regarding their digital services. The average score in last year's investigation was 88.16. The assessment covers basic information, online services and digital scenes. 

Shanghai's cultural venues and tourist attractions have generally enhanced their digital service offerings, reflected in the increase of the average score in 2020 over 2019's average of 80.81.

The digital service performance of parks ranked first, followed by amusement parks, museums and ancient towns.

The Shanghai Railway Museum doesn't have a website, WeChat account or an app, so it scored zero.

The railway museum, however, wasn't the only attraction in the city to come up short.

Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) was singled out for failing to update activities on its website, while Shanghai Zoo's app can only be downloaded by Apple smartphones. 

Although Shanghai Guanfu Museum provides information about tickets on its website, they can only be purchased via WeChat.

Among attractions praised by the consumer council were Zuibaichi Park, which provides 360-degree panoramic views online, and the World Expo Museum, offering barrier-free guidance for blind people on its WeChat mini program. 

Thirty-four attractions, including Shanghai Happy Valley and Shanghai Aurora Museum, have applied new technologies such as virtual reality to serve tourists.

The digital approach is key to promote the upgrade of tourist attractions, as well as integrating culture, business and tourism, said Tang Jiansheng, the council's deputy secretary general.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Apple
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     