9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported nine imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first and second patients are a Chinese mother and her daughter traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 11.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Finland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 9.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The seventh and eighth patients, both Chinese working Brazil, and the ninth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Germany, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on January 19.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 159 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,266 imported cases, 1,171 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.