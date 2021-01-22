A journey through the evolution of local cuisine

A new exhibition opening on Friday at Shanghai History Museum takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of the city's culinary delights over the past 100 years.

9 Photos | View Slide Show › A dining scene from Hongyun Mansion, a large restaurant in the middle of Shanghai opened during the Qing Dynasty.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The utensils used in Hongyun Mansion where large banquets were often held. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A part of the exhibition. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A scene of a family New Year's Eve reunion dinner in Shanghai in the 1980s. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some old pastry molds used to make traditional pastries. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A stylish fruit box with gold lacquer figures from early periods. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A biscuit case from early periods. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A beer poster from early periods. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Old photos showing Western people enjoying afternoon tea in Shanghai. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

From deep-fried dough sticks in the morning to bamboo shoot soup with pickled pork in the evening, Shanghai cuisine never disappoints.

A new exhibition opening on Friday at Shanghai History Museum takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of the city's culinary delights over the past 100 years.

As one of the first Chinese cities to open a port during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Shanghai's food has both domestic and international influences.



Much like the city's popular dim sum — including sugar porridge, fried gingko and sauteed rice cakes — was introduced by out-of-towners, early dairy farms and Western cafes, which reflected the city’s acceptance of outside culinary influences.

The exhibition features old photos, postcards and cooking utensils from the museum’s collection, as well as food stamps issued after the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The exhibition runs through March 28. Entrance is free but reservations are required. People can make reservations via the museum's official WeChat account.

