News / Metro

A journey through the evolution of local cuisine

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
A new exhibition opening on Friday at Shanghai History Museum takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of the city's culinary delights over the past 100 years.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A dining scene from Hongyun Mansion, a large restaurant in the middle of Shanghai opened during the Qing Dynasty.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The utensils used in Hongyun Mansion where large banquets were often held.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A part of the exhibition.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A scene of a family New Year's Eve reunion dinner in Shanghai in the 1980s.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Some old pastry molds used to make traditional pastries.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A stylish fruit box with gold lacquer figures from early periods.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A biscuit case from early periods.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A beer poster from early periods.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • Old photos showing Western people enjoying afternoon tea in Shanghai.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

From deep-fried dough sticks in the morning to bamboo shoot soup with pickled pork in the evening, Shanghai cuisine never disappoints.

A new exhibition opening on Friday at Shanghai History Museum takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of the city's culinary delights over the past 100 years.

As one of the first Chinese cities to open a port during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Shanghai's food has both domestic and international influences.

Much like the city's popular dim sum — including sugar porridge, fried gingko and sauteed rice cakes — was introduced by out-of-towners, early dairy farms and Western cafes, which reflected the city’s acceptance of outside culinary influences.

The exhibition features old photos, postcards and cooking utensils from the museum’s collection, as well as food stamps issued after the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The exhibition runs through March 28. Entrance is free but reservations are required. People can make reservations via the museum's official WeChat account. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     