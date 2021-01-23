News / Metro

Ride-hailing platforms fail consumer standards

Big ride-hailing platforms including Ucar, Didi Chuxing and Caocao Chuxing have been exposed for overcharging passengers.
Big ride-hailing platforms including Ucar, Didi Chuxing and Caocao Chuxing were exposed for overcharging passengers by the Shanghai Consumer Council on Saturday.

The council investigated 10 ride-hailing platforms with operations in the city, each with 11 tests in six typical scenes such as elevated roads and tunnels.

The testing indexes were distance and time, the council said.

Among the 110 tests, 30 failed standard requirements in terms of distance, while 35 failed for time.

In another 35 tests up to standard, consumers were still charged extra fares based on distance, and the same thing happened in 40 tests based on the calculation of time.

Requirements rule the deviation of distance between minus 4 percent and 1 percent, and 30 tests failed.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, Caocao Chuxing and Iunicorn were found to have the largest number of tests failing standards in terms of distance.

Another 35 tests fell into the standard, while consumers were still overcharged, and Iunicorn, Didi Chuxing and Caocao Chuxing were the worst performers.

Thirty-five tests failed in terms of time with Ucar, Banma Kuaipao, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Caocao Chuxing on the list.

The council received 586 complaints regarding ride-hailing services last year, and one fourth concerned fare disputes.

Those making complaints said they were overcharged. As it was usually difficult for them to provide solid evidence, the council conducted the investigation.

Source: SHINE
