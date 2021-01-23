News / Metro

City keeps track of imported cold-chain food

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
Almost all of the people working in the imported cold-chain food industry in Shanghai who are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been vaccinated.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0

A total of 548 cold-chain food production and commerce companies in Shanghai were included in a food tracking system by the end of last year to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the city’s annual food safety report.

Among the companies, 300 are meat and seafood producers, 121 are food storage and transportation service providers and 127 are dealers in imported food. In total, they uploaded about 4.6 million pieces of data to the system.

Also, by the end of last year, local authorities had tested more than 116,000 samples from imported cold-chain food stored in 87 cold storage service providers.

So far, 95,695 people, or 99.6 percent, of people working in the imported cold-chain food industry in Shanghai have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an intensified crackdown on the illegal wild animal trade after the outbreak of the pandemic, local authorities ordered the closure of 16,700 shops and removed 1.02 million pieces of product information on online shopping platforms based in Shanghai by the end of last year. Almost all of the illegal products were sold from other parts of the country, the report said.

More complaints

The city’s market inspection hotline 12315 received 102,049 complaints related to food issues in 2020, a 42 percent rise from 2019, according to the report.

Most of the complaints were related to meat products, followed by restaurant food, bakery food, fruit and milk products.

The complaints included those about food quality, price and coupon disputes, food delivery disputes, packaging irregularities, license problems and illegal smoking in restaurants.

Mass food poisoning cases Shanghai remain at a low level, with three cases reported in 2020 in which 62 people were affected. Two cases took place in company canteens, and the third due to no license in food processing, according to the report.

No major food safety incident was reported.

A total of 491 suspects were caught by Shanghai police in 491 criminal cases regarding food safety last year with 88 accused and 19 sentenced in the first instance, the report said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     