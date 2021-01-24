News / Metro

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
The Guixi residential area in Huangpu District has been listed as a COVID-19 medium-risk area after a resident was diagnosed.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Subtitles by Shen Ke.

The Guixi residential area in Huangpu District has been listed as a COVID-19 medium-risk area after a resident was diagnosed, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said on Sunday.

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19

Medical personnel at the Guixi residential area.

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19

People living in the area on Xiamen Road near the Suzhou Creek cannot leave the city unless they have negative results within seven days.

The 12 local patients, confirmed since Thursday in total, have been transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for quarantine and treatment, Wu said.

Three are aged over 70 years old, including two aged 84. All cases were diagnosed at an early stage. Although some of them are suffering from fever and coughs and have other diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, their health conditions are steady, Wu said.

As of Saturday midnight, 218 close contacts have had nucleic acid tests, with seven testing positive and confirmed as COVID-19 patients. And more than 32,800 related people have been tested, with two being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Thirty-five of more than 3,000 samples, collected from the patients’ home and workplace, are positive.

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19

A bird-view of the residential area.

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19

"All team members of epidemiological investigation are racing against time," said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert from Shanghai's COVID-19 medical team.

On Friday night, the team worked for 15 hours to find places where the confirmed patients have visited, take samples and make plans for the next step, Wu said.

“Though some medical workers may disturb you at midnight if you are related to the confirmed case, we hope all residents can cooperate with our staff members in their investigations,” she said.

She added that according to the investigation, many became infected because they didn't wear masks in public places.

"People also need to wash hands with soap for over 20 seconds after they go home," she said.

Wu added: “So far, the epidemic in the city is under control. People can still enjoy the Spring Festival next month."

Guixi residential area medium-risk for COVID-19
SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     