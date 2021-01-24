City God Temple closed to prevent spread of virus

The City God Temple in Huangpu's Yuyuan Garden area has been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice issued by the temple's WeChat account yesterday.

Its unclear when the iconic temple will reopen.

The city has confirmed 12 locally transmitted coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

