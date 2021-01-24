City God Temple closed to prevent spread of virus
00:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-25 0
The City God Temple in Huangpu's Yuyuan Garden area has been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice issued by the temple's WeChat account yesterday.
00:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-25 0
The City God Temple in Huangpu’s Yuyuan Garden area has been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice issued by the temple’s WeChat account yesterday.
Its unclear when the iconic temple will reopen.
The city has confirmed 12 locally transmitted coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports