Quarantined doctors delivering outpatient care online

The first outpatient service was launched on Tuesday when a doctor under quarantine provided online consultations and diagnoses to patients in Renji's Ningbo branch in Zhejiang Province.

The hospital is under closed-loop management and shut its outpatient services on Thursday when a worker tested positive for COVID-19.



However, many patients and medical professionals expressed concerns about delayed outpatient services.

Dr Ma Xiong from Renji’s digestive disease department is quarantined at a hotel in the Pudong New Area for 14 days and is worried about his patients, many of whom require regular consultation.



Ma conducts outpatient services in both Shanghai and Ningbo, and about 400 patients are affected by his 14-day quarantine.

Via the new online outpatient service, Ma offered consultations to patients and prepared treatment plans with other doctors.



Other quarantined medical professionals will also provide outpatient services over the network to people across the Yangtze River Delta region.

A patient surnamed Qin said she was very worried after learning Renji Hospital’s west branch was under lockdown and medical staff were quarantined.

“I saw Dr Ma Xiong today thanks to the new online outpatient service," Qin said while sitting in a consulting room of Renji's Ningbo branch. "It's a 'face-to-face' service so I can conveniently communicate with the doctor. I am happy my treatment is not affected.”