One-day record of 60,000 birds in Lingang area

With an improving ecology and the introduction of wildlife protection policies in recent years, the number of visiting migratory birds hits a 20-year record.

The number of wild and migratory birds in Lingang in Pudong's Nanhui area has reached a 20-year high this winter with more than 60,000 discovered on a single day by the Shanghai Pudong New Area Wildlife Protection Management Station.

They included more than 500 swans, a second-class national protected animal, and, for the first time, 14 species of ducks such as long-tailed ducks, common shelducks and ruddy shelducks.

Experts said Lingang, at the intersection of the Yangtze River mouth and Hangzhou Bay, is on the East Asia-Australia path of migratory birds. With improvements of its ecology and the introduction of wildlife protection policies, the bird habitat has been gradually booming in recent years.

Dong Jun / SHINE

