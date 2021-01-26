News / Metro

One-day record of 60,000 birds in Lingang area

  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-01-26
With an improving ecology and the introduction of wildlife protection policies in recent years, the number of visiting migratory birds hits a 20-year record. 
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-01-26

The number of wild and migratory birds in Lingang in Pudong's Nanhui area has reached a 20-year high this winter with more than 60,000 discovered on a single day by the Shanghai Pudong New Area Wildlife Protection Management Station. 

They included more than 500 swans, a second-class national protected animal, and, for the first time, 14 species of ducks such as long-tailed ducks, common shelducks and ruddy shelducks.

Experts said Lingang, at the intersection of the Yangtze River mouth and Hangzhou Bay, is on the East Asia-Australia path of migratory birds. With improvements of its ecology and the introduction of wildlife protection policies, the bird habitat has been gradually booming in recent years. 

Lingang's bird-watching sanctuary is mainly concentrated in Nanhui Dongtan.

More than 60,000 wild and migratory birds are recorded in a single day in Lingang.


Lingang is on the East Asia-Australia path of migratory birds. 



﻿
