News / Metro

New towns to support city's future development

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Mayor Gong Zheng tells press conference that Shanghai will be accelerating the launch of major infrastructure and economic projects in its five new towns.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
New towns to support citys future development
Dong Jun / SHINE

Mayor Gong Zheng speaks at a press conference after the closing of the fifth plenary session of the 15th Shanghai People’s Congress on Wednesday.

The development of five new towns will be a “strategic support for Shanghai’s future development,” Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said at a press conference after the closing of the fifth plenary session of the 15th Shanghai People’s Congress on Wednesday.

Shanghai aims to develop the new towns in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui as “independent and comprehensive node cities.”

“They will be different from ‘pendulum cities’ such as satellite cities and new towns in peripheral areas of a city, because they will have fully fledged functions,” Gong said.

The five new towns will be a driving force of development not only to the rest of Shanghai but also to cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, especially those neighboring Shanghai, he said.

Gong said the government will accelerate the introduction of a policy support system for the development of the new towns, the launch of major infrastructure and economic projects and the construction of public cultural and sports facilities for those new towns this year.

With regard to public services, Gong said the government will continue to focus on providing desirable living and working conditions for residents and “leave the best resources to the people.”

With 700,000 square meters of old neighborhoods in central districts being refitted this year, the city will be able to refit all old neighborhoods in central districts ahead of the end of the new five-year period, with only 400,000 square meters left, he said. 

The government will also push forward tasks that include adding elevators in old residential buildings, easing parking problems, improving senior care and providing more convenience to people seeking medical services.

“We hope our residents can find more changes at their doorsteps and get more benefits from public services,” Gong said.

As for the further development of the riverside of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, Gong said more dining options including bistros and cafes and small sports facilities such as basketball and badminton courts will be found on the riverside this year.

Parts of the riverside, such as the North Bund and the area of the East China University of Political Science and Law, will be upgraded, and the historical buildings along the rivers will be further transformed into sights and destinations, with the construction of a park belt around the city accelerated.

The government will also continue to address the ecology and environment this year by striving for cleaner air, better water quality in rivers and lakes, achieving zero landfill of untreated domestic waste and enforcing the Yangtze River fishing ban.

Gong said the government is making plans to ensure the city reaches carbon emission reduction targets by 2025, five years ahead of the national goal.

The plans will include adjustments to the city’s industrial structure, furthering of the effective use of clean energy, increasing the carbon sink capacity of the ecological system and construction of a carbon credit trading system for the whole country for a “green social and economic development model,” Gong said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     