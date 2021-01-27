News / Metro

Doctors arrange cloud visits for families

Cloud visits relieve the anxiety and stress of both patients and family members worried after closed-loop management was imposed at the Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch.
Doctors at Shanghai Cancer Center’s Xuhui branch offered cloud visits for family members to check on patients in the intensive care unit after the hospital was locked down last Tuesday after a worker was confirmed with coronavirus.

The cloud visits relieved the anxiety and stress of both patients and family members, who were worried about the patients’ health after closed-loop management was imposed.

As soon as the hospital was locked down, ICU nurses prepared fruit and snacks for patients to keep them calm.

A 64-year-old patient surnamed Ji told his family that medical staff had taken good care of him. His family were greatly relieved after seeing Ji online.

The 20 nurses and seven doctors are working around the clock to take care of all seven ICU patients who don’t have family members during the quarantine. They offer treatment, rehabilitation and psychological guidance, and send videos of each patient to their families, officials from Shanghai Cancer Center said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
