Action plan released to transform city's iron-steel center

Shanghai's erstwhile iron-steel industry base will be transformed into the "main front" of the city's global scientific innovation center.

Ti Gong

North Baoshan District officials released a three-year action plan today, marking a new round of redevelopment for the former industrial center that will fulfill the city’s ambition to become a science and innovation center with global influence.

A promotional event for the center's blueprint was held today at the recently opened China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center, renovated from what was the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.

The site, a demonstration of the new round of transformation, was once home to the city's earliest iron-steel plants – the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Factory – and later became the core production base of Baosteel. Chairman Mao Zedong and former leaders Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin visited the site.

According to the action plan, between 2021 and 2023 Baoshan will develop three major industrial parks centered around biomedicine, science and technology, and robotics.

The MEDIPARK, developed by Guosheng Industrial Transformation Capital, is scheduled to open in September 2022 in historical Luodian Town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

It will cover 130,000 square meters and house around 100 biomedical companies, with total annual tax revenue of more than 100 million yuan (US$15.32 million). The annual production value will be more than a billion yuan, and 1,000 people are expected to work there.

The project's first phase will focus on biomedical products, medical equipment and new medicines.

Another key project, the Huanshangda, or Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park, has officially opened in the Lingang Innovation Galaxy Scientific Oasis in Dachang Town. It covers 57 square kilometers and features Dachang, Baoshan Urban Industry Park and Nanda Smart City.

The park is centered around transforming scientific research, incubating science-based startups and cultivating professionals.

The Wusong area, known as the cradle of China’s modern industrial base, is being transformed into the Wusong Smart City, a subcenter with new material and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commerce and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

The area was home to the renowned Baosteel Group and more than 300 other metal refineries and chemical engineering plants dating back to the 1930s. Most of the factories have shut down or been relocated due to pollution problems.