News / Metro

Action plan released to transform city's iron-steel center

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
Shanghai's erstwhile iron-steel industry base will be transformed into the "main front" of the city's global scientific innovation center.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
Action plan released to transform citys iron-steel center
Ti Gong

A group of science and innovation companies and institutions in Baoshan were selected to fulfill the district's ambition to become an innovation hub and smart city.

Shanghai’s erstwhile iron-steel industry base will be transformed into the “main front” of the city’s global scientific innovation center.

North Baoshan District officials released a three-year action plan today, marking a new round of redevelopment for the former industrial center that will fulfill the city’s ambition to become a science and innovation center with global influence.

A promotional event for the center's blueprint was held today at the recently opened China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center, renovated from what was the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.

The site, a demonstration of the new round of transformation, was once home to the city's earliest iron-steel plants – the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Factory – and later became the core production base of Baosteel. Chairman Mao Zedong and former leaders Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin visited the site.

According to the action plan, between 2021 and 2023 Baoshan will develop three major industrial parks centered around biomedicine, science and technology, and robotics.

The MEDIPARK, developed by Guosheng Industrial Transformation Capital, is scheduled to open in September 2022 in historical Luodian Town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

It will cover 130,000 square meters and house around 100 biomedical companies, with total annual tax revenue of more than 100 million yuan (US$15.32 million). The annual production value will be more than a billion yuan, and 1,000 people are expected to work there.

The project's first phase will focus on biomedical products, medical equipment and new medicines.

Another key project, the Huanshangda, or Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park, has officially opened in the Lingang Innovation Galaxy Scientific Oasis in Dachang Town. It covers 57 square kilometers and features Dachang, Baoshan Urban Industry Park and Nanda Smart City. 

The park is centered around transforming scientific research, incubating science-based startups and cultivating professionals.

The Wusong area, known as the cradle of China’s modern industrial base, is being transformed into the Wusong Smart City, a subcenter with new material and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commerce and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions. 

The area was home to the renowned Baosteel Group and more than 300 other metal refineries and chemical engineering plants dating back to the 1930s. Most of the factories have shut down or been relocated due to pollution problems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     