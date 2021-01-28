Temple closes its doors for New Year's Eve

News / Metro

Longhua Temple in Xuhui District is suspending celebrations for Chinese New Year's Eve on February 11.

It will be closed between 4pm on February 11 and 5am on February 12. 

The closure is to prevent gatherings and help curb the spread of COVID-19, a temple official said. 

It is a Chinese tradition to burn incense and toll bells at temples at midnight on the Lunar New Year’s Eve and pray for a good new year. 

The temple will be open between 5am and 4:30pm on February 12 and from 7am to 4:30pm for the remaining five days of the seven-day Spring Festival holiday. 

Advance reservations are required for visits. 

