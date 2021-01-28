Suspects held over thefts of shared cars

Police in Hongkou District who recovered 13 vehicles said the cars had their tracking systems disabled before being operated as taxis in peripheral areas of the city.

Ti Gong

Twenty-six people have been detained for allegedly stealing shared cars and using them as taxis, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

They said they had recovered 13 cars estimated to be worth about 1.3 million yuan (US$200,000).

Police in Hongkou District began an investigation in November last year when the shared car service provider contacted them.

The cars had been rented out but suddenly went off the radar, the company claimed.

Police located several cars which were being used as taxis in peripheral areas of the city.

The drivers are alleged to have paid others to have the cars’ tracking systems disabled.

One of the suspects is a former employee of the shared car company, police said.

All the suspects are under detention.