A facelift along the banks of Suzhou Creek

Suzhou Creek and surrounding areas have taken on a new and improved look thanks to more than 530 environmental and public sanitation projects, the city's greenery authorities announced today. 

The projects launched in June focus on the creek's 42-kilometer-long banks and 20-square-kilometer waterways. They're designed to purify the environment and add a splash of colors to the area, said Shen Yi, deputy director of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau's public sanitation management department.

Twelve hectares of parks and green spaces were created with another 36 hectares renovated. 

About 700 trees have been planted, and 26 flower beds and landscapes were created or renovated. 

In addition, 9,000 square meters of vertical greenery and 14 roof greenery landscapes were constructed along the banks of the creek. 

"Flowering plants such as cherry blossoms, maples and magnolias create different landscapes in different seasons," said Shen. 

Landscape lighting of 40 buildings was improved, and more than 7,000 meters of flood control walls along the creek have been repaired.

About 200 advertisement boards were dismantled.

Forty-two toilets along the creek's walking track have opened, with another 22 under construction. 

The area along the creek provides leisure, fitness and entertainment options, including Jiuzi and Fengling parks and Sudi Chunxiao greenway. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
