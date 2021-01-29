Officials taking a bite out of mosquito population

Shanghai health authorities kicked off a mosquito-control campaign to help reduce mosquito density during summer, officials said today.

According to the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although mosquito density decreases significantly between mid-December and mid-January, a small number of mosquitoes survive the winter and young mosquitoes grow especially in warm places like underground garages and water-collecting wells.

A mosquito surviving the winter can produce 1,000 babies on average, CDC officials said.

Health authorities have conducted mosquito-control measures in residential areas, community centers, public areas and parks, as well as underground garages, Metro stations, wet markets and restaurants.