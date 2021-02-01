Workers to benefit from education agreements

Shanghai universities and colleges sign cooperation deals with 23 companies to provide continuing education for the city's skilled industrial workers.

Cooperation deals were signed between 14 local universities and colleges and 23 companies in Shanghai on Monday, inaugurating new models of education for skilled workers in the city.

While the workers will now have access to quality academic education, the universities and colleges will push for innovations through close contact with industries, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

The companies are also being encouraged to hire new workers directly from higher education institutions with which they cooperate in training workers, and highly skilled workers are also being supported to work as teachers in those institutions.

The companies that signed deals on Monday span industries ranging from construction, electronics, medicine, telecom, aerospace technology and automobiles to the hospitality industry.

There are 4.3 million industrial workers in Shanghai.