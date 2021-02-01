News / Metro

Workers to benefit from education agreements

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
Shanghai universities and colleges sign cooperation deals with 23 companies to provide continuing education for the city's skilled industrial workers.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

Cooperation deals were signed between 14 local universities and colleges and 23 companies in Shanghai on Monday, inaugurating new models of education for skilled workers in the city.

While the workers will now have access to quality academic education, the universities and colleges will push for innovations through close contact with industries, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

The companies are also being encouraged to hire new workers directly from higher education institutions with which they cooperate in training workers, and highly skilled workers are also being supported to work as teachers in those institutions.

The companies that signed deals on Monday span industries ranging from construction, electronics, medicine, telecom, aerospace technology and automobiles to the hospitality industry.

There are 4.3 million industrial workers in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     