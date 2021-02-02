Cancer center maintains radiotherapy treatments despite shutdown

Patients receiving radiotherapy at Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch – shut down January 21 due to COVID-19 – have been transferred to the hospital's Pudong branch.

Close to half of the patients receiving radiotherapy at Shanghai Cancer Center’s Xuhui branch — which was shut down on January 21 after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 — have been transferred to the hospital’s Pudong branch for follow-up treatment, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

The hospital contacted all 740 patients receiving radiotherapy at the Xuhui branch on January 21, and 350 of them opted to continue treatment in Pudong.



“Radiotherapy requires dozens of treatments during each round,” said Zhang Zhen, director of Shanghai Cancer Center’s radiotherapy center. “When the Xuhui branch suddenly fell under closed-loop management and shut down its outpatient services, we decided to transfer patients to our Pudong branch for treatment."

Since radiotherapy is an individualized treatment, the Pudong branch made new treatment plans for each patient.



The first group of patients was transported to the Pudong branch on January 22 and began receiving treatment that evening.