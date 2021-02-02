News / Metro

Cancer center maintains radiotherapy treatments despite shutdown

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
Patients receiving radiotherapy at Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch – shut down January 21 due to COVID-19 – have been transferred to the hospital's Pudong branch.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0

Close to half of the patients receiving radiotherapy at Shanghai Cancer Center’s Xuhui branch — which was shut down on January 21 after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 — have been transferred to the hospital’s Pudong branch for follow-up treatment, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

The hospital contacted all 740 patients receiving radiotherapy at the Xuhui branch on January 21, and 350 of them opted to continue treatment in Pudong.

“Radiotherapy requires dozens of treatments during each round,” said Zhang Zhen, director of Shanghai Cancer Center’s radiotherapy center. “When the Xuhui branch suddenly fell under closed-loop management and shut down its outpatient services, we decided to transfer patients to our Pudong branch for treatment."

Since radiotherapy is an individualized treatment, the Pudong branch made new treatment plans for each patient.

The first group of patients was transported to the Pudong branch on January 22 and began receiving treatment that evening.

Cancer center maintains radiotherapy treatments despite shutdown
Ti Gong

Models of patients for radiotherapy positioning is transferred to Shanghai Cancer Center's Pudong branch after close to half of patients receiving radiotherapy in its Xuhui branch transferred to Pudong because a Xuhui branch's worker was confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     