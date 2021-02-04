News / Metro

3 local COVID-19 cases, 2 imported infections reported in Shanghai

The new local cases are all close contacts of earlier confirmed patients. Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.
There were three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and two imported infections reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first local patient lives in Huangpu District and is a close contact of one of the early COVID-19 cases. The patient showed symptoms after being put under quarantine on January 21.

The second patient lives in Baoshan District and is a close contact of an early case. The patient showed symptoms after being put under quarantine on January 22.

The third patient lives in the same residential compound with an early case in Huangpu District. The patient showed symptoms after being put under quarantine on January 21.

All close contacts of the patients have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places they had visited were fully disinfected.

Of all the 370 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 21 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Of the two imported cases, the first patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 31.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling to the United Arab Emirates for business who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 1.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 98 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 10 imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,344 imported cases, 1,240 have been discharged upon recovery and 104 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
