Spring Festival limits at Jade Buddha Temple

Popular city temple cancels its blessing ceremony on Chinese New Year's Eve but will be open over the holiday period with hours and visitor numbers limited.

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple will open to visitors with limited hours and capacity for the Spring Festival. Online reservations, tickets, health codes, masks and temperature checks will be required.

As part of the citywide coronavirus prevention measures, the temple has canceled its conventional blessing ceremony on Chinese New Year’s Eve on February 11.

Its opening hours will be adjusted between the Chinese New Year's Day which falls on February 12 and the Lantern Festival on February 26.

The temple will open between 8am and 5pm on February 11, and 4am and 5pm on February 12. It has become a traditional for many people to burn joss sticks on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar. The temple is usually one of the most popular sites on Lunar New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.

The temple will open between 7am and 4:30pm between February 13 and 16, and 8am and 4:30pm from February 17 to 25.

On the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the annual Spring Festival celebration, the temple will open between 6am and 5pm.

The number of visitors will be limited to 1,800 per hour on day of the festival, and 1,200 people every two hours in the following days through February 25, according to the temple.

A “fragrant flower stamp,” or the admission ticket to a Buddhist temple, is required at the cost of 100 yuan (US$15.46) per person during the festive period.

Visitors are required to scan a QR code of the temple to register their name, identity card number and telephone number beforehand.

All visitors must show their health QR code and reservation code and buy tickets before entering as well as wear masks.

Temperatures will be checked at the entrance on Jiangning Road and those with temperatures above 37.3 degrees Celsius will not be allowed in. Visitors must arrive at the entrance half an hour before their reservation time.

Foreign visitors can register with their passports.

To prevent gatherings, visitors are asked to keep their distance and heed the guidance of temple staff and volunteers through required routes.

The canteen offering vegetarian food will be closed between February 12 and 17. Only takeaway food will be available during the period. It will reopen on February 18.

Visitors are also reminded to prepare an additional mask for replacement.

The temple, built in 1882 and renowned for its Jade Buddha statue, attracts 1.2 million visitors a year, a third from abroad.

It was closed on Chinese New Year's Eve last year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and reopened in July with online reservation and health checks at the entrance. Currently, about 3,000 visitors are admitted every day.