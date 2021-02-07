News / Metro

Thumbs up as COVID-19 patients discharged

Ten people who contracted COVID-19 overseas have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the local health commission said on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The former patients are discharged on Sunday.

The ten are Chinese, aged from 15 years old to 42 years old, who were not critically ill. They were treated with anti-infection drugs, traditional Chinese medicine and other individualized solutions.

A student surnamed Zhou was studying in the United States and came back to Shanghai on January 4. Ten days later, Zhou was diagnosed with COVID-19 and transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment in Jinshan District.

During the 23 days of quarantine, medical workers also provided psychological consulting services to relieve Zhou’s stress.

The commission suggested that after being discharged, people should get to bed early, rise early, and avoid strenuous exercise. 

Officials of the center will continue to monitor their conditions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
