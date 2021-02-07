Children's rehabilitation center established in Lingang area

Families in rural Lingang with children needing long-term rehabilitation now don't need to travel all the way to downtown hospitals thanks to the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

Families in rural Lingang area with children needing regular and long-term rehabilitation training now don't need to travel all the way to downtown hospitals after the Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital set up a rehabilitation center there.

The center also fills a void for pediatric rehabilitation in Lingang, the Pudong New Area.

The second baby of a Lingang family was recently found to have a growth retardation through a screening. Regular and scientific rehabilitation and training can help the child.

However, such a service is only available in pediatric hospitals and comprehensive hospitals in the downtown area. The family stated a 7-month-long 160-kilometer daily trip between their home in Lingang to a leading pediatric hospital in Minhang District for training.

Such trip tired both the child and the family, impacting the effects of rehabilitation.

Some families in Lingang have done such trips for over two years.

The pediatrics department of the Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital’s Lingang branch has now established a children’s rehabilitation clinic, the first such clinic in a comprehensive hospital in Pudong’s southeast, bringing convenience to local families.

It offers evaluation and rehabilitation covering motor nerve development and disease diagnosis as well as treatment of children’s entire growth, targeting growth and development, language, intelligence, ADSD, autism, sleep and other health problems.

Ti Gong