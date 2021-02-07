News / Metro

Symphony Orchestra hits right notes with special concerts

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's Lunar New Year concert honored heroes and heroines who fought COVID-19.
Ti Gong

Chinese zither player Peng Jiapeng featured in the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's Lunar New Year Concert.

Heroes and heroines who fought COVID-19 and intend to stay in Shanghai for the Spring Festival to help run the city run safely were invited to the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s Lunar New Year concert this weekend.

Started in 2015, the concert’s repertoire has always been ethnic meeting classic music. 

This year, the symphony orchestra invited guest conductor Peng Jiapeng, Chinese zither player Su Chang and Echo Choir to present  works by ethnic Chinese composers of different generations. The repertoire included works from Chen Qigang, music director of the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games, and Tandun.

Among the audience were special guests who work in medical, courier, police, firefighting and community who will labor through the holiday. 

Ti Gong

Convenience shop head Shi Biyun is staying put in Shanghai for the Spring Festival, instead of going back to nearby Jiangsu Province.

Some non-Shanghainese decided to stay in the city this year, responding to the government’s call to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“We were busier than usual last year," said Shi Biyun, a shop head of Lawson convenience store. "Due to the pandemic, we need to sanitize the shop very often, and maintain stock of essential items like masks, sanitary items and fresh grocery.

“Many customers thanked us because we remained open when many small shops closed. I felt proud to have contributed to the community.”

A native from nearby Jiangsu Province, she didn’t go home last year due to the pandemic. This year, she decided to stay, answering the national call.

Ti Gong

Head nurse Wang Xiaoning from Ruijin Hospital will work from 7:30am during the holiday.

For head nurse Wang Xiaoning from Ruijin Hospital, working through holidays is common. Wang led the hospital’s nursing team to Wuhan last February to help fight. This year, she expects to be at the hospital by 7:30am every day, in charge of coordinating nursing jobs for 200-250 surgeries.

The symphony orchestra will also celebrate the Spring Festival with daily chamber music concerts between February 12 and 17, starring the orchestra’s younger generation musicians. They will also bring  music to audiences in museums and bazaars this holiday season.

On February 16, the orchestra’s musicians and Shanghai Orchestra Academy students will be seen at the Luna New Year concert by the New York Philharmonic, a long-time partner with the orchestra. The virtual program, to be streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 7pm February 16, local New York time, will have past Lunar New Year concert highlights featuring the likes of Yu Long and pianist Lang Lang.

A digital concert hall of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra is also ready to be launched this holiday season, initially with four sections including past highlights, music classes, special concerts, and guided concerts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
