Shanghai set to be abuzz with activities over holiday

People who stay in Shanghai during the upcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday, which starts on Thursday, can still have fun with 100 micro tour routes, 100 performances and 100 exhibitions scheduled, the city's cultural and tourism authorities announced today.

During the holiday between February 11 and 17, 130 A-level tourist attractions, 81 museums, nearly 30 art galleries, 15 theaters and 234 libraries, cultural pavilions and community-based cultural activity centers across the city will be open, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city will create a strong festive atmosphere and improve cultural and tourism services during the holiday while focusing on COVID-19 prevention and control, said Fang Shizhong, director of the administration.

"The city's cultural and tourism services will cater to those working and staying in the city, and enable them to experience the festive atmosphere of Shanghai during the holiday," said Fang.

Tourist routes will range between two and 48 hours in length, stringing together 600 cultural and tourist sites open during the holiday with an array of themes, including "red" culture, new towns, architecture, performances, exhibitions, folk traditions in ancient towns, food and shopping.

The 48-hour tour routes mainly involve ancient and new towns, featuring attractions like Guyi Garden, Nanxiang ancient street, Zhujiajiao watertown, Liantang old town, Sheshan National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Zuibaichi Park, Guangfulin Countryside Park, Dishui Lake, Donglin Temple, Fengjing ancient town, Gexin Village, Minhang Sports Park and Jinshanzui fishing village.

The 24-hour trips will take people through the city's classic architecture, including the former residences of writer Ba Jin (1904-2005), playwright Ke Ling (1909-2000), cartoonist Zhang Leping (1910-1992) and celebrated author Eileen Chang (1920-1995), Moller Villa, Normandie Apartments, the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum, Yuyuan Garden, White Horse Cafe, the Paramount, Tian'ai Road, Waibaidu Bridge, Guilin Park, Duolun Road, Sinan Mansions, Jin Jiang Hotel, Xintiandi and Xujiahui Catholic Church.

People can take in the charm along the city's waterways by following several 12-hour tour routes, covering venues such as Rihuigang Bridge, Shiliupu, Binjiang Avenue, Qinhuangdao Road Dock, Yuz Museum Shanghai, Long Museum at West Bund, Shanghai Tower, Houtan Wetland Park, Yangshupu Water Plant, Shanghai Expo Museum, the Bund, M50, Suzhou Creek Landscape Corridor and Shanghai Postal Museum.

To experience the fun of shopping, people can take six-hour tours at venues such as the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Yuyuan Garden, Tianzifang and Wujiaochang, while the city's cultural essence is highlighted on two-hour journeys at Dashijie, or Shanghai Great World, Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Concert Hall, Shanghai Film Museum, China Art Museum, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre.

Ancient towns including Fengjing, Zhujiajiao, Xinchang and Luodian will host traditional folk culture activities.



About 100 performances will be staged across the city, including symphonies, Peking Opera, monodrama, Yueju Opera, a Shanghai-style multimedia shadow play and Pingtan, storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect.



There will be 100 exhibitions covering paper-cutting, calligraphy, painting, intangible cultural heritage, Chinese zodiac art, food and porcelain, plus more than 300 online exhibitions.



People can also enjoy online activities like lectures and reading events.



Inspections have been conducted at local hotels, cultural venues and theaters to ensure safety.

The administration is reminding people to wear masks, practice social distancing, tend to personal hygiene and avoid large crowds and unnecessary trips outside the city.

People should also follow the guidance of staffers during tours and check the opening and visitor control measures of venues prior to visiting.

