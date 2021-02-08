Zoo launches events to mark Year of the Ox

A photo exhibition highlighting the status of bovine animals in the wild and the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province to run through April 5 at Shanghai Zoo.

Shanghai Zoo launched a number of activities related to the Chinese zodiac on Monday in celebration of the Year of the Ox.

At the zoo in Changning District, visitors will able to see around 90 animals in the bovine family, including 14 species of takins and yaks.

A photo exhibition highlighting the status of bovine animals in the wild and the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province, home to a wide range of animals such as giant pandas, golden monkeys and takins, will run through April 5 at the zoo.

There is also a exhibition about the ox and the origins of the Chinese zodiac with bovine animals featured.

Lectures in the Chinese zodiac and bovine animals will be held as part of a series of events to raise awareness of the need to protect wildlife.

Parent-child activities will also be held at the zoo.