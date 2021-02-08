Greenery displays celebrate Spring Festival

Traditional elements such as Chinese knots, red lanterns, chunlian (Chinese New Year couplets) and paper cuts will be seen throughout the city to celebrate the holiday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The city has been spruced up with decorations celebrating the Year of the Ox to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Greenery displays in downtown areas such as People's Square and Lujiazui incorporate strong festive flavors with decorations such as Chinese knots, red lanterns, chunlian (Chinese New Year couplets) and paper cuts, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

At People's Square, a huge "Flying phoenix, blooming flowers" display has been decorated with the Chinese character "Fu," or fortune, figures of the ox and red lanterns.

At the Huangpi Rd N. green space, elements such as fans, blossom, propitious clouds and firecrackers are used in the display, the bureau said.

Winter flowers such as primroses and pansy are brightening the city landscape and the festive decorations on city streets will last till the end of February, the bureau said.

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

The city’s parks will be hosting a variety of activities during the seven-day holiday.

These include a winter jasmine exhibition at Chenshan Botanical Garden, a Spring Festival flower exhibition at Shanghai Botanical Garden, a plum blossom exhibition at Fengxian Haiwan Forest Park, and a winter sweet exhibition at Zhenru Park.

Parks have been told to control the number of visitors at 75 percent of maximum capacity to prevent gatherings and curb the spread of COVID-19, greenery authorities said.

Activities that might trigger gatherings have been suspended and indoor venues will be closed if necessary, the bureau said.

Guidance at main entrances to parks will be beefed up to prevent gatherings.

Visitors are required to have their temperatures and health QR codes checked on entry and maintain a social distance during tours, the bureau said.

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Shanghai Botanical Garden said it will control the number of visitors inside its two greenhouses and disinfection will be beefed up at frequently contacted areas such as sculptures, benches and handles.

Its greenhouses will be disinfected at least four times a day during the holiday, it said.

Guyi Garden will not be hosting its usual Spring Festival Lantern Fair but will hold online traditional activities such as Chinese New Year couplet writing and paper cuts to enable people to experience a flavour of the festival at home.