2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but two imported infections reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 2.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived a the Shanghai airport on February 5.

Both the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,370 imported cases, 1,271 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.