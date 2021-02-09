Books offer health and virus-prevention guidance

Audio books and e-books that provide guidance on health and coronavirus prevention and control are available on Amazon and the Yangtze River Delta Public Health Radio Network.

Audio books and e-books that provide guidance on health and coronavirus prevention and control are available on Amazon and the Yangtze River Delta Public Health Radio Network — where people can download them for free, according to the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion on Tuesday.

The city government has distributed packages with health guidance books and dishware to 8 million families since January 5 to promote health awareness and encourage residents to take food from public plates and eat with their own chopsticks and spoons for infectious-disease prevention.