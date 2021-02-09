Construction on Metro Line 18 progressing quickly

The main structures of the remaining 18 stations on the phase 1 of Metro Line 18 have been roofed, Shanghai Metro announced.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Work on Jiangpu Road station has been difficult because line 8 also runs through it, and there's a complex maze of underground pipes and wires surrounding the station. Ti Gong

The main structures of all stations under construction in phase 1 of Metro Line 18 have been fitted with roofs, and work on Jiangpu Road Station is complete, Shanghai Metro officials said on Tuesday.

The 36.8-kilometer, 26-station Metro line begins at Changjiang Road S. in the north and runs through Baoshan and Yangpu districts and the Pudong New Area. The first eight stations in the south — from Yuqiao to Hangtou — have already opened.

Work on Jiangpu Road Station has been difficult because Line 8 also runs through it, and there's a complex maze of underground pipes and wires surrounding the station.



To ensure construction safety, 700 pipes were inserted in the soil using small machines, robots and manual labor. The first pipe was inserted last January, and 8,200 cubic meters of soil have been excavated since then.



It's the first time the method — known as the "freezing method" — has been used during subway construction in China.



The operation of Line 8 was not affected during construction.

Line 18 passes through Fudan University, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and the Longyang Road transportation hub. It interchanges with 12 other Metro lines.