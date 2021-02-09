Weather warms up for Spring Festival break

The temperature in the city is expected to rise to 17 degrees Celsius during the holiday period though short falls of light rain are forecast for the first three days.

It will be warm during the Spring Festival holiday from Thursday to next Wednesday but there will be short falls of light rain over the first three days, the city’s meteorological bureau said on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature will increase from 13 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees on Monday. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, with the high declining to 12 and 11 during the last two days of the holiday.

Lows will fluctuate between 10 and 7 degrees, except on the last day when it will drop to 5 degrees.

Fog is expected in some areas of the city in the morning on Sunday and Monday. Air quality will be good.

Meanwhile, the official arrival of spring should be on Wednesday, February 10, because the average temperature of the following five days will be 10 degrees or above.

Last year, spring began on February 11, the second earliest since records began in 1873.