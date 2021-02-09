WorldSkills Competition Shanghai postponed until 2022

The dates for the 46th WorldSkills Competition, originally scheduled to take place in Shanghai in September, have been changed to October 12–17, 2022, due to the pandemic.

The dates for the 46th WorldSkills Competition, originally scheduled to take place in Shanghai in September, have been changed to October 12–17, 2022, due to the pandemic.



Although there are normally age requirements for participants in each skill category, the WorldSkills General Assembly unanimously approved a onetime change to age eligibility criteria to ensure the decision to change the dates will have no impact. If competitors are age eligible for the 2021 competition, they will be eligible in 2022.

The competition is expected to feature more than 1,400 participants from at least 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills categories.

The WorldSkills Conference, which runs parallel to the competition and brings together leaders in education, government, business and industry from around the globe, will take place on October 13–14, 2022.

“The new event dates have been decided by taking into account the unprecedented restrictions brought about by the pandemic," said David Hoey, chief executive officer of WorldSkills International. "We are confident this period will provide all stakeholders with sufficient time to host local and national competitions, train competitors and carry out their missions.”



The new dates for the 2024 WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, are still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.