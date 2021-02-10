News / Metro

Guixi residents celebrate after lockdown ends

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
Residents who served as volunteers during a 14-day lockdown because of a COVID-19 case enjoy a reunion lunch with police officers and community officials.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
Guixi residents celebrate after lockdown ends
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Police officers, community officials and residents from Guixi residential complex share a reunion toast.

Most of the residents from out of town in the Guixi residential complex will stay in Shanghai for Spring Festival after a lockdown due to a COVID-19 case ended on February 7.

Five residents who served as volunteers during the 14-day lockdown were invited to a reunion lunch with police officers serving the complex and community officials on Wednesday, the day before Chinese New Year’s Eve.

Xiang Chenyu, a community police officer serving the residential complex, poured juice for the guests and expressed his thanks.

During the lockdown, the police received a lot of support from the government, social partners and residents, and the volunteers were the lubricant of services for residents, especially in parcel delivery and garbage sorting, he said.

“The residential complex was unlocked before Spring Festival thanks to the efforts of each resident,” he said.

Liu Yitong, a native of Hunan Province who has been a tenant at the Huangpu District complex since September last year, was one of the residents invited to the lunch.

Liu, who works in the financial industry, returned to China from the US in March last year. He said he didn’t have a second thought when called on to serve his fellow residents as a volunteer.

He helped deliver parcels and ordered food for residents and broadcast calls for them to go for nucleic acid tests.

“I felt excited to serve other people wearing the white protection suit, like others did for me when I was in isolation after returning to the country,” he said.

There were about 1,400 people in the residential complex during the lockdown.

Police officers and community officials also visited some elderly residents who live alone and took them gifts for the Spring Festival.

Guixi residents celebrate after lockdown ends
Ti Gong

Police officers visit an elderly resident who lives alone in the Guixi residential complex.

Guixi residents celebrate after lockdown ends
Ti Gong

Police officers and a community official visit the Guixi residential complex on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     