News / Metro

'Ox babies' galore usher in Chinese New Year

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:04 UTC+8, 2021-02-12       0
Chinese New Year babies were delivered across the city today beginning in the early morning hours.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:04 UTC+8, 2021-02-12       0

A baby girl was born at the stroke of the midnight of today at Shanghai No. 1 Maternity and Infant Hospital’s west branch, the first day of the Year of the Ox — the first "Ox baby" born in the city.

Hospital staff gave special gifts to the family to celebrate the arrival of the “Ox baby.”

Another girl was delivered at the hospital’s east branch at 1:05am. By 8am, a total of 13 babies had been delivered at the hospital, which handles about 20 percent of total deliveries in the city.

Ox babies galore usher in Chinese New Year
Ti Gong

The first "Ox baby" born at Shanghai No. 1 Maternity and Infant Hospital. Medical staff pose with the new parents and their baby.

More medical staff are working over the holiday than usual, because they are refraining from returning to their hometowns due to the pandemic, according to officials from Fudan University's Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital.

A team of seven midwifes on the New Year’s Eve night shift ensured smooth deliveries for a dozen pregnant women.

The hospital’s first “Ox baby” was delivered this morning at 3:35am.

Ox babies galore usher in Chinese New Year
Ti Gong

Newborn babies delivered at Fudan University's Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital.

By 8am today, three babies had been delivered at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A 31-year-old pregnant woman surnamed Zhou experienced stomach pain while having New Year’s Eve dinner and was rushed to the hospital. A healthy girl was delivered at 2:10am.

“Her due date was February 14, Valentine’s Day," said the father surnamed Li. "This is the best New Year's gift we could have asked for."

Ox babies galore usher in Chinese New Year
Ti Gong

A woman surnamed Zhou holds her newborn baby girl at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     