'Ox babies' galore usher in Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year babies were delivered across the city today beginning in the early morning hours.

A baby girl was born at the stroke of the midnight of today at Shanghai No. 1 Maternity and Infant Hospital’s west branch, the first day of the Year of the Ox — the first "Ox baby" born in the city.

Hospital staff gave special gifts to the family to celebrate the arrival of the “Ox baby.”

Another girl was delivered at the hospital’s east branch at 1:05am. By 8am, a total of 13 babies had been delivered at the hospital, which handles about 20 percent of total deliveries in the city.

More medical staff are working over the holiday than usual, because they are refraining from returning to their hometowns due to the pandemic, according to officials from Fudan University's Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital.

A team of seven midwifes on the New Year’s Eve night shift ensured smooth deliveries for a dozen pregnant women.

The hospital’s first “Ox baby” was delivered this morning at 3:35am.



By 8am today, three babies had been delivered at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A 31-year-old pregnant woman surnamed Zhou experienced stomach pain while having New Year’s Eve dinner and was rushed to the hospital. A healthy girl was delivered at 2:10am.

“Her due date was February 14, Valentine’s Day," said the father surnamed Li. "This is the best New Year's gift we could have asked for."

