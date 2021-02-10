Former Shanghai police chief expelled from Party

The Party and state discipline watchdogs announced the result of their investigation into Gong Dao'an, former Shanghai vice mayor and police chief, on Wednesday.

Gong Dao’an, a former vice mayor and police chief of Shanghai, was expelled from the Party and from office, the Party and state discipline watchdogs announced on Wednesday.

An investigation into Gong, who is suspected of committing "serious violations of discipline and the law," was first announced in August last year.

Gong is alleged to have participated in forming gangs within the Party and causing “serious political perils and very bad political influences.”

He is said to have accepted invitations to banquets which could affect impartial dealings with public affairs and rode government cars against the rules, according to the watchdogs.

He allegedly sought interests for others in the promotion of officials and failed to confess his faults in talks with the Party watchdog.

He is also alleged to have sought interest for his relatives in business activities taking advantage of his posts while engaged in profitable activities himself against the rules and settled the payments or reimbursements through subsidiary organizations or private companies, the watchdogs said.

Gong was very active in trading power for money and had illegally taken a great amount of money and gifts from others, it is alleged.

His gains from the violation of disciplines and the laws have been seized, and his criminal case will be handled by prosecutors as well as his illegal gains, the watchdogs said.

Gong, 56, a native of Hunan Province, became director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau in June 2017 and a vice mayor of the city in January 2018. He previously worked in Hubei Province and the Ministry of Public Security.