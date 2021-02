On the first day of the Year of the Ox, the center is encouraging people to limit social gatherings and use the internet to visit and chat with friends and relatives.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion released posters to remind people of coronavirus prevention and control during Spring Festival.

Traditionally, people visit their relatives and have family reunions on the first day of Spring Festival.

Ti Gong