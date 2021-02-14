One Day One Job: Volunteering for one of Shanghai's neighborhood committees

The juweihui is the lowest form of administrative governance in China, with thousands in Shanghai alone.

You quite possibly heard the word "juweihui" (neighbourhood committee) for the first time when novel coronavirus first hit Shanghai. They were the workers running around your xiaoqu (compound) taking temperatures, supplying masks, and ensuring everyone knew how to keep safe.

The juweihui is the lowest form of administrative governance in China, with thousands in Shanghai alone. Its members, headed by the secretary, are voted in democratically every five years and work full time keeping one more apartment complexes running smoothly on a daily basis.

If you've got unruly neighbours, your juweihui will help you out. If you need to quarantine at home, it's the juweihui who will ensure you have supplies and handle all your documentation.

I wanted to dig a little deeper and find out exactly what they do every day, so I registered as a volunteer for a day.

Watch Andy's video to see what Shanghai's thousands of neighborhood committees do.