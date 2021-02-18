News / Metro

'Most beautiful dome' to be unveiled by June

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
The giant glass roof will cover nearly 4,000 square meters with 12,000 lamps, according to the Shanghai Bund Investment (Group) Co, developer of the new attraction near the Bund.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
Most beautiful dome to be unveiled by June
Ti Gong

The first phase of The Central project, which includes the Central Mansion and the Meilun Building.

A dome on part of a historic arcade formerly known as Edward Ezra Arcade will be completed by June to become a new landmark attraction near the Bund.

The project, known as the city's most beautiful glass dome, is in the middle of the complexes comprised of Central Mansion, the Meilun Building, the Xinkang Building and the Huaqiao Building, all built between 1924 and 1930.

The Neoclassic architectural style of the buildings is well preserved with original floors, mosaic floor tiles and polished stone facades. The arcade is being developed as a new commercial, tourism and cultural landmark on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The first phase of the renovation project, Central Mansion and the Meilun Building, was officially opened in 2017 and includes shops, restaurants and offices, as well as arts and cultural sites.

The whole project will be completed and open to the public by the end of the year, the Shanghai Bund Investment (Group) Co, the project’s developer, said on Thursday.

The four buildings are being connected with the dome and a crossroads in the middle. The giant glass roof will cover nearly 4,000 square meters with 12,000 lamps, according to the group.

Upon its completion, visitors will be able to walk into the project through the main entrance on the pedestrian street.

As a key part of the arcade, the Central Mall was a long-time market that for decades was known for selling and repairing electronic appliances. The five-story mall, covering about 6,000 square meters, had a reputation for reliable quality and its wide variety of goods such as glasses, cigarette lighters and watches, as well as imported products. It was closed in 2007 along with nearby historic buildings for the renovation project.

Along with the landmark project, a major facelift campaign will be launched on the nearby backstreets such as Jiujiang, Jiangxi and Sichuan roads. According to the blueprint of the district government, a global commercial circle will rise around the Nanjing Road E. and the Bund.

Most beautiful dome to be unveiled by June
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the large glass roof and crossroads in the middle of The Central project.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     