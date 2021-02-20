News / Metro

COVID-19 vaccinations restart for residents going overseas

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Seventeen vaccination sites covering 16 districts ready to provide free services for Shanghai residents who need to go abroad for individual reasons.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will restart for Shanghai residents, who need to go abroad for individual reasons, the local government announced on Saturday.

People, aged between 18 and 59, can make an appointment on the mobile phone app Jiankangyun. But the vaccine is not available for expats yet, the city’s health hotline 12320 said.

The service had been provided between January 7 and February 5 for local residents traveling overseas before the Spring Festival (February 12).

A person must bring their original and copy of their passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, hukou or residence permit, to their appointments. People need to be injected twice, with the interval between the two at least 14 days.

People suffering severe liver or kidney diseases, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetic complications or malignant tumor, should not be vaccinated.

There are 17 vaccination sites covering 16 districts in the city. Inquiries can be made at the hotline.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     