COVID-19 vaccinations restart for residents going overseas

Seventeen vaccination sites covering 16 districts ready to provide free services for Shanghai residents who need to go abroad for individual reasons.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will restart for Shanghai residents, who need to go abroad for individual reasons, the local government announced on Saturday.

People, aged between 18 and 59, can make an appointment on the mobile phone app Jiankangyun. But the vaccine is not available for expats yet, the city’s health hotline 12320 said.

The service had been provided between January 7 and February 5 for local residents traveling overseas before the Spring Festival (February 12).

A person must bring their original and copy of their passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, hukou or residence permit, to their appointments. People need to be injected twice, with the interval between the two at least 14 days.

People suffering severe liver or kidney diseases, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetic complications or malignant tumor, should not be vaccinated.

There are 17 vaccination sites covering 16 districts in the city. Inquiries can be made at the hotline.