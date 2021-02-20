News / Metro

Robbing malls blind ends up in penalty box

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
A woman was sentenced to six months, with a one-year reprieve, after stealing 73 manghe, or blind boxes, the Shanghai Pudong Court said on Saturday.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0

A woman was sentenced to six months, with a one-year reprieve, after stealing 73 manghe, or blind boxes, the Shanghai Pudong Court said on Saturday.

Blind boxes have become popular in recent years. Toys with different fashion designs are put in boxes with the same packaging. Buyers don’t know what they get until they open it.

Buying blind boxes, to some extent, is like buying a lottery ticket because some toys are rare.

The woman, surnamed Wang, stole mystery toy boxes six times over two weeks at shopping malls Metro City in Xuhui District and Super Brand Mall in the Pudong New Area, the court said.

The boxes were worth 4,000 yuan (US$620).

Wang was arrested after she bought several blind boxes then took 10 blind boxes without paying. A salesclerk saw through her trick and called the police.

Wang said she sold all products she stole because they were not the rare ones.

She admitted her guilt, compensated the economic loss of the victim and obtained forgiveness, the court said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     