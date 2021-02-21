3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is an Indian working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 18.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 18.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relative in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same day.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 76 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,410 imported cases, 1,339 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 348 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.