2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Ukraine who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 17 via the Netherlands.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 19 via Finland.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,412 imported cases, 1,352 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 348 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.